Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Russia, 2 pilots dead

Two pilots have died as an Angara Airlines An-24 passenger aircraft on Thursday morning made an emergency landing at the Nizhneangarsk airport in Russia, after one of this plane’s engines malfunctioned.
During the landing, the plane skidded off runway and crashed into a building of filtering equipment.
The plane burst into flames, and two pilots were killed.
According to the latest data, 19 people were hospitalized.
The fire has been extinguished.
RIA Novosti reported that rescuers have entered the cockpit of this aircraft and removed the bodies of dead pilots.
A criminal case has been filed in connection with this hard landing of the plane, and on charges of violation of flight safety rules.