Zarif: US is not in position to obliterate Iran

The US is not in a position to obliterate Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with CNN.
His remarks came in commenting on the US President Donald Trump’s recent threats to Tehran.
According to him, the US actions were ‘confrontational’ and ‘provocative’, but Iran does not seek war.
"I think President Trump should remember that we don't live in the 18th century. There is a United Nations charter, and threat of wars is illegal," Zarif said.
The FM said the US administration was "trying to undermine the Iranian government" and "walked into it based on a wrong analysis.”
Trump has received “wrong information, wrong analysis, and now President Trump finds himself in a situation where he believes that he needs to get out,” he added.