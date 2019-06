The response of the Iranian armed forces in the event of a repeated violation by the US of the country's borders will be harsher than in the case of a downed drone, said the speaker of the Iranian Majlis (Parliament), Ali Larijani.

According to Tasnim he said that the downed drone became an important signal not to violate the borders of Iran.

He noted that the US authorities receive information from hypocrites, therefore their data are erroneous.