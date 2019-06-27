Marija Pejčinović elected Secretary General of Council of Europe

PACE elected Thursday Marija Pejčinović Burić Secretary General of the Council of Europe for a five-year term from September 18, 2019, TASS reported.
A total of 274 parliamentarians took part in the voting, and she gained 159 votes.
Accordong to her, it is important to strengthen the dialogue between the PACE and the Council of Ministers of the Council of Europe, to strengthen the dialogue between our member states and she promised to work in this direction.
The post of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe is currently held by Thorbjørn Jagland. He has headed the Council of Europe since 2009.