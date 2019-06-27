Artsakh Ombudsman makes working visit to California

On June 27, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan made a working visit to California at the invitation of the US Armenian Bar Association.
The Ombudsman, as one of the main speakers, will take part in the 30th annual conference of the Armenian Bar Association in Los Angeles, and will address the topic of external challenges and obstacles in the protection of the rights of Artsakh people.
A. Beglaryan will also hold a series of meetings with local Armenian organizations, representatives of California state law enforcement bodies and Senate representatives, as well as some meetings within academic framework.
The Ombudsman's visit agenda is aimed at raising Artsakh's involvement in international human rights programs.