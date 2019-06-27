Armenia Premier: We continue to be in quite high economic activity indices

YEREVAN. – We continue to be in quite high economic activity indices. A 7.3% economic activity index was recorded in May, but the most important thing here is the content. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

“We [Armenia] have had a 15% increase in exports in May, as compared with May of the previous year, and a 0.1% increase—in January to May [this year]; this means that this year we have overcome the export-related issues,” the PM stressed. “Analyses show that this year we will have a quite tangible increase in exports.”

Also, Pashinyan underscored that there has been a change in the share of economic branches in the makeup of Armenia’s exports.

“If the share of the processing industry in the export made 62.8% last year, this year it’s 64.6%, whereas the share of mining products has declined from 27.6% reaching [down] to 25%,” he explained, in particular. “The economic system of the Republic of Armenia has perceived and absorbed the government’s messages on economic revolution.

“The economy, business community [of the country] have perceived the government’s political messages. [But] those at the public administration system should also perceive these messages.”