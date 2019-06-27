Armenia PM says he discussed with Russia’s Putin normal operation of export routes

YEREVAN. – We have had tangible movements in the domain of export of agricultural products, as of May of this year; the export of plant and animal products increased by 76.6%, as compared with May of the previous year. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

“Summing up January to May [of this year], we can say that the growth of export of plant and animal products has made 11.8%, as compared with the previous year,” he added, in particular.

The PM noted that the topic of normal operation of export routes has always been on the agenda of their discussions with Russian and Georgian officials.

“I’ve discussed this matter with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin; we have made concrete arrangements with Russian Federation Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev,” Pashinyan said. “We also have had discussions with Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze of Georgia.”

“For several months now, our economy is in good ‘mood;’ good expectations are formed,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “The [US] dollar reserves of the Central Bank [of Armenia] have increased by $185 million; it’s a good signal. But in the long run, our economy should be so constructed that the export of raw material is minimized, or eliminated.”