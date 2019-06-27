News
CSTO Security Council secretaries approve additional measures to counter terrorists
CSTO Security Council secretaries approve additional measures to counter terrorists
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The secretaries of the CSTO countries' security councils  approved measures aimed at a joint meeting in Bishkek on countering threats from international terrorists who settled in Afghanistan, the apparatus of the Russian Security Council's press service reported.

According to the source, the meeting participants approved decisions on the issues that will be submitted for signing by the presidents of the CSTO member states at the upcoming meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council this fall.

"We are talking about adopting additional measures aimed at reducing tensions in the Tajik-Afghan border area, approving the procedure for preparing and conducting joint exercises in the CSTO format, and planning collective action by states to implement the UN global counter-terrorism strategy for 2019-2021," the source added.

The regulations of the information interaction of the CSTO crisis response center and the plan for joint preparation of management bodies and forces and means of the CSTO collective security system for 2020 have also been approved.

According to intelligence, terrorists are actively trying to control drug trafficking from Afghanistan, which remains the main producer in the world (about 90%) of opiates, opium and heroin, in order to finance their criminal activities. International terrorist organizations use drug smuggling routes to transport fighters to various countries. Transportation of illegal migrants from Afghanistan to other countries has recently become a lucrative criminal business for terrorists.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. In 2019, Kyrgyzstan chairs the CSTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
