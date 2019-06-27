Armenia ambassador hands letter of credence to Switzerland President

Armenian Ambassador Andranik Hovhannisyan handed his letter of credence to President Ueli Maurer of Switzerland.
At the ensuing tête-à-tête, the Swiss President congratulated Hovhannisyan on assuming the office of Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland, and wished him productive work.
Ambassador Hovhannisyan, for his part, touched upon the Armenian-Swiss friendly relations and the continued cooperation between the two countries, and he outlined the steps being taken to strengthen them.
Also, the Ambassador briefed the Swiss President on the foreign policy priorities of Armenia, the political developments taking place in the country, and the steps being taken to strengthen democracy in Armenia.
Furthermore, Ambassador Hovhannisyan and President Maurer both stressed the importance of expanding the Armenian-Swiss economic ties.