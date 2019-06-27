Armenia embassy: Armenians not affected by Vienna explosion

VIENNA. – Armenians were not affected by Wednesday’s explosion in Vienna. The Republic of Armenia (RA) Embassy in Austria has issued a statement in this regard.
“On the same day [of the blast], the RA Embassy in Austria has contacted the authorized authorities of Austria to find out whether there are RA citizens, or Armenians, among those affected as a result of the explosion,” the statement reads, in particular. “A little while ago, the police of Austria contacted the embassy, informing that, at present, there are no RA citizens and Armenians among those affected [by the blast].”