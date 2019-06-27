News
Russia, Armenia sign number of contracts at the Army-2019 forum
Russia, Armenia sign number of contracts at the Army-2019 forum
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The companies of the military-industrial Complex Armenia and Russia signed contracts at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, and plan to conclude several more deals for the supply of military products, the Chair of the Armenian military-industrial complex Avetik Kerobyan told Zvezda TV Channel.

“Technical cooperation is developing very dynamically now, we have signed and are signing new contracts for the supply of military products with Russia,” he said.

Kerobyan also spoke about the products that Armenia brought to the forum at the Patriot Park.

A quarter of the military-industrial complex companies of Armenia are represented at the stand of the country, he said adding that Armenia is considering the forum as an effective platform where it is possible to agree on international cooperation with different countries.

The international military-technical forum "Army-2019" takes place from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Sun Convention and Exhibition Center, at the Kubinka airfield and the Alabino training ground, as well as in all military districts and in the Northern Fleet.
