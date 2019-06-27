News
Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief on possible natural gas price hike: I have no such information
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – I have no such information. I’ve read the press, but I don’t where they have taken it from. Garegin Baghramyan, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia, on Thursday told this to reporters, as he commented on the press reports that as of January 1, 2020, the price of Russian natural gas being supplied to Armenia will go up for the country’s consumers, too.

“The negotiations are still in progress,” Baghramyan said. “There is no news yet at this time.”

In his words, it is on account of its internal savings that Gazprom Armenia is being able to compensate for the $15 increase in the price of natural gas at the border, whereas the Armenian state is not accumulating any debt.

According to press reports, Russian authorities plan to increase the price of natural gas for Armenia by 10 percent.

