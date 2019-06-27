News
Armenia justice minister: No document on vetting yet
Armenia justice minister: No document on vetting yet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

As I clarified, neither the government nor the parliament has introduced a concept paper or document on vetting. This is what Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told journalists today.

“We’re just starting to develop concept papers and the legislative amendments arising from those concept papers,” the minister stated.

When told that the head of the My Step parliamentary faction believes the Supreme Judicial Council and the to-be-created anti-corruption institution have to deal with vetting, the justice minister said the following: “I haven’t seen a concept paper or legislative amendments related to vetting yet. I can’t say anything about the concept paper since it is in the process of development, and we have to consider it with all interested parties. The Supreme Judicial Council has to consider the process of subjecting judges to disciplinary liability.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
