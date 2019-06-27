Armenia PM appoints acting director of State Water Committee's PIU

Upon the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Vahram Mkrtchyan has been appointed acting director of the Water Economy Projects Implementation Unit state institution of the State Water Committee. The decision reads as follows:

“Taking as a basis point 23 of Annex No 1 to Decision No 531-N of the Government of the Republic of Armenia of 28 April 2011, to appoint Vahram Mkrtchyan acting director of the Water Economy Projects Implementation Unit state institution of the State Water Committee until appointment of the participant declared as winner of the competition to the position of director of the Water Economy Projects Implementation Unit state institution of the State Water Committee."