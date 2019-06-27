Armenia FM: To speak to Armenia in language of threats won’t work

The physical security of Nagorno-Karabakh is a priority for Armenia, and it will not work to speak to Armenia in a language of threats, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters on Thursday.

Commenting on the statements of the Azerbaijani colleague about the availability of certain documents and proposals, the minister noted that a wide range of issues was discussed at the meeting in Washington.

According to him, a feature of the meeting was that it proceeded in the face of growing tensions, which could not but affect the meeting. The parties discussed the possibility of reducing tensions, how to avoid further steps that could further aggravate the situation. The Minister expressed hope that the situation could be maintained in order to continue the talks. As components, he noted the need for contacts between people and the creation of an atmosphere that excludes hate propaganda. At the same time, it is necessary to continue working to reduce the risks of escalation. In this context, the Minister highlighted the importance of the implementation of the Dushanbe and previous deals.

The minister recalled that in the presence of victims and violations of the armistice regime, the need to create mechanisms for investigating incidents and increasing the capabilities of the Kasprzyk group comes to the fore. These proposals are not new, and are aimed at preserving the stability of the situation, the Foreign Minister added.

“We do not believe that effective progress is possible in conditions of tension. The language of threats does not work during the talks. We believe in ourselves, and speaking the language of threats with us will not work, ”the Foreign Minister said.

As for the participation of Artsakh in the negotiations, for us it is primarily to increase the effectiveness of the negotiations, the minister noted. The Minister noted the status and recognition of and realization of the right of the Artsakh people to self-determination.

According to him, the next meeting will be announced when it will be agreed.