FM Mnatsakanyan pleased with Armenia-Russia dialogue
FM Mnatsakanyan pleased with Armenia-Russia dialogue
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is pleased with the dialogue with Russia.

His remarks came during the press conference on Thursday.

Asked to comment on the meeting of the Russian Ambassador of the Russian Federation Sergey Kopyrkin with the former President Robert Kocharyan, the minister preferred to give a more general description of bilateral relations.

He recalled the allied nature of Russian-Armenia relations, and noted that Yerevan is satisfied with the level of relations in various fields.

According to him, it is normal to discuss different issues.

“Discussion of these issues is not a problem. We work with our partners with such a stance,” he added.
Հայերեն and Русский
