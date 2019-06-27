Azerbaijan Defense Minister on negotiations with Armenia

During their meeting in Washington, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to minimize ceasefire violations. This is what Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov declared during an interview broadcast on Azerbaijan’s Real TV.

“As you know, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Washington on June 20. The Armenian party always raises the issue on the need to build confidence and minimize shootings on the frontline in order to hold effective negotiations. The parties discussed these matters, and we can put it this way — there are fewer shootings on the frontline. If it’s all about confidence-building, we did our part to solve the issue,” Hasanov declared.

According to him, Azerbaijan has been leading peaceful negotiations for many years now.

“You talk about a peaceful settlement and a solution through negotiations? We have been ceding and leading negotiations for years now,” the Azerbaijani minister declared.

He also stressed the fact that in 2016, Azerbaijan showed Armenia that it can take another path to resolve the conflict.