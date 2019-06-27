News
Kyrgyzstan Parliament voted for depriving ex-President of immunity
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

With a majority of votes, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan voted today in favor of depriving former President Almazbek Atambayev of immunity, reports the press service of the legislature to TASS.

“The required number of deputies voted in favor of depriving the former president of immunity, and after the decision is adopted, Atambayev may be subjected to criminal liability,” the press service’s employee said. According to the employee, out of 120 deputies, 106 voted in favor.

From now on, the law-enforcement authorities of Kyrgyzstan will officially deal with investigation into the cases of Atambayev. This is what head of the committee on deprivation of the former president of immunity Kanibek Imanaliyev said Thursday.
