Meteorologists say typhoon is moving to G20 summit site

The third typhoon this season was reported on Thursday near the Cape Muroto on the Japanese island of Shikoku and moved to the Pacific coast of the main island of the country Honshu, where the two-day G20 summit will begin in the city of Osaka on June 28. According to National Meteorological Department, a typhoon will pass the city and approach Tokyo, TASS reported.

A vast area of ​​Honshu Island could reportedly turn into a zone of extremely heavy rainfall that could cause flooding and landslides. Already on Thursday, on the island of Shikoku, in some areas, up to 240 mm of precipitation fell within 24 hours.

The passage of a typhoon can create problems for the G20 summit. In connection with this, a crisis headquarters was set up on Thursday in the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, which is developing emergency measures.

In September 2018, the typhoon-induced torrential rains flooded Kansai International Airport located near Osaki, where liners of the leaders participating in the summit flew during the day on Thursday.