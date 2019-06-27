News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 27
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Meteorologists say typhoon is moving to G20 summit site
Meteorologists say typhoon is moving to G20 summit site
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The third typhoon this season was reported on Thursday near the Cape Muroto on the Japanese island of Shikoku and moved to the Pacific coast of the main island of the country Honshu, where the two-day G20 summit will begin in the city of Osaka on June 28. According to National Meteorological Department, a typhoon will pass the city and approach Tokyo, TASS reported.

A vast area of ​​Honshu Island could reportedly turn into a zone of extremely heavy rainfall that could cause flooding and landslides. Already on Thursday, on the island of Shikoku, in some areas, up to 240 mm of precipitation fell within 24 hours.

The passage of a typhoon can create problems for the G20 summit. In connection with this, a crisis headquarters was set up on Thursday in the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, which is developing emergency measures.

In September 2018, the typhoon-induced torrential rains flooded Kansai International Airport located near Osaki, where liners of the leaders participating in the summit flew during the day on Thursday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
10 flights canceled in Russia’s Krasnodar, plane from Yerevan is at alternate airport
Due to fog at Krasnodar International Airport…
 Upper Lars checkpoint is open for all kinds of vehicles
There are 100 cars accumulated on the Russian side…
 Upper Lars checkpoint is open for cars and buses
630 cars, 335 trucks and five buses are stuck on the Russian side...
 Yerevan wakes up to first snowfall this winter (PHOTOS)
Also, the air temperature will drop by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius…
 Meteorologists: Harsh winter expected in Armenia after December 27
“It will start snowing on December 27...
 Armenia ministry: Upper Lars checkpoint closed, over 600 vehicles stuck near border
The highways in Armenia as of Sunday morning are mainly passable...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos