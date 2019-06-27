China urges US to immediately put pressure on Chinese companies

China urges US to immediately stop putting pressure on Chinese enterprises, including Huawei, the official representative of the Ministry of Commerce of China Gao Feng told reporters on Thursday.
According to him, China has always opposed bullying by unilaterally imposing tariffs, SCMP reported.
He added that detailed information will be released later when he was asked whether China and the US will reach a trade truce.
Gao, speaking in Beijing on Thursday at the regular ministry press conference, also said that China hopes the US will “immediately” lift its sanctions on companies including Huawei after the Trump administration blocked US companies from supplying the Chinese technology firm and some of its peers.
According to him, the sanctions not only impede legitimate interests of Chinese companies, but also interrupt normal technology and trade exchanges between the two countries.
They “threaten the security of global value chain and supply chain … and can do good to no one,” he noted.
In mid-May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei, which blocks the way for companies to purchase components and technologies from American manufacturers. Huawei is also on the list of companies that are prohibited from doing business with American businesses without an appropriate license.
Google has already suspended cooperation with Huawei in areas that require the transfer of equipment, software and technical services, with the exception of those that are publicly available under an open license. In particular, the American company has deprived Huawei of access to Android OS updates, which the smartphones of the Chinese company are equipped with. Later, the US Commerce Department allowed Huawei to provide temporary general permits until August 19, which will support existing communication networks and provide software updates to existing customers.