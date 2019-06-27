Motive for brutal murder of 25-year-old Yerevan woman is found out

YEREVAN. – Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that Arsen Nazaryan, 28, who is suspected of brutally killing Elen Simonyan, 25, on Tuesday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has testified to the motive of this murder.

The man told the investigators that he was in a love affair with the victim, on the day of the incident they had argued over various matters, but they could not reach an understanding, and therefore he had killed her.

The young woman had sustained over a dozen stab wounds on her back.

Armenian News.am had found out that the victim was a resident of Yerevan, and she had a small child.

We have also learned that a criminal case involving Elen Simonyan and her husband is being tried at court, and her husband is in custody.

Simonyan was charged with fraud and apartment burglary, with prior agreement with a group of individuals.

A woman was found dead Tuesday in a house in Yerevan. The law enforcement officers found the dead body of Elen Simonyan, 25, wrapped in a sheet and polyethylene. There were more than a dozen stab wounds on the body, and her face was completely smashed.

A criminal case was opened into this incident, and on one count of murder.

Subsequently, Arsen Nazaryan was arrested on suspicion of committing this murder.