Armenia MPs want to restrict construction of small hydroelectric stations

The Armenian parliament wants to introduce a bill that offers to expand the list of reasons and justifications for not granting a license for the construction of small hydroelectric stations in the territory of Armenia. This is what Deputy Minister of Environment Irina Ghaplanyan said today during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Water Code held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Nature Protection of the National Assembly.
According to her, construction of small hydroelectric stations will be prohibited at the hydroelectric stations where there are endemic fish species that have been introduced in the Red Book of Armenia, as well as in places where those species lay eggs.
Moreover, as the deputy minister stated, small hydroelectric stations will be built in specially protected areas and in regions that are near natural monuments at a diameter of 150 meters.
The standing committee gave a positive conclusion.