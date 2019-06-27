Issues on winemaking in Armenia discussed with international donor organizations

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan and Deputy Minister Artak Kamalyan had today a no-tie meeting with representatives of several international donor organizations carrying out projects in various branches of agriculture, including the fields of viticulture and winemaking.

As reported the Ministry of Economy, Executive Director of the Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation of Armenia Zaruhi Muradyan briefly presented the programs for the development of viticulture and winemaking and indicated the main problems and obstacles.

Head of GIZ Armenia Anna Kempa touched upon the initiatives that the GIZ is carrying out in Armenia, one of the key components of which is educational programs, and one of the pivotal directions is promotion of wine tourism.

The representatives of the winemaking companies attending the meeting shared their problems of concern and expressed their views on the role of the government in the consistent enhancement of the winemaking sector.