Armenia President signs law on making amendments to Tax Code

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a number of laws.
As reports the presidential press office, the President particularly signed the law on making amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Armenia, as well as laws on making amendments and supplements to or repealing the laws on state duty, insurance and insurance activities, licensing, accumulated pensions, tax privileges for self-employed persons, exempting activities in borderline settlements from payment of taxes, state pensions, state benefits, etc.