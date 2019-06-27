News
Thursday
June 27
Thursday
June 27
Armenia Defense Minister participates in session at NATO Headquarters
Armenia Defense Minister participates in session at NATO Headquarters
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Tonoyan participated today in the session of the ministers of defense of countries providing forces to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan – NATO.

As reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, in his speech, the Minister of Defense of Armenia reaffirmed the commitment to meet the objectives assumed within the scope of the Northern Command. Tonoyan also shared his vision for settlement of the Afghan conflict.

After the session, the defense minister had several meetings with the officials of NATO member and partnering states and reached agreements on plans for defensive cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. The minister also discussed regional security issues and other issues of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
