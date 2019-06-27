News
Iran FM says Trump's idea 'war with Iran will be short' is illusion
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s foreign minister has tweeted about US President Donald Trump’s idea that war with Iran will be short, referring to it as an illusion.

Zarif listed several ideas of Trump that he considers wrong concept papers posing a risk for peace.

“A short war with Iran is an illusion,” he wrote.

He added that Trump’s idea that sanctions are an alternative to war is wrong since sanctions are war.

He also said it’s wrong to assume that whoever starts the war, ends it. Zarif also emphasized that the talks and threats exclude each other.
