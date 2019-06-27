News
10th Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The 10th session of the Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held today in Yerevan. The session was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan and Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructures Maya Tskitishvili.

Expressing gratitude to the participants of the session for organizing the session and for the substantive discussions and fruitful efforts, Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan stated that this major event has helped set the main benchmarks for trade and economic cooperation.

Avinyan underscored the atmosphere of mutual confidence and added that it is very important to keep the pace and move forward to implement the reached agreements quickly.

The participants of the session discussed a broad range of issues, including issues related to the spheres of energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, humanitarianism and several other sectors.

The session ended with the signing of the minutes of the 10th session of the Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. The minutes reflect the main actions of the two governments that will serve as the necessary ground for conveying new quality to the economic relations.
