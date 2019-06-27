Armenia PM receives outgoing India Ambassador

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan, reports the news service of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
The Prime Minister highly appreciated the work that India’s Ambassador has done during his term of office for the enhancement and strengthening of the relations between India and Armenia. Pashinyan also stated that Armenia attaches importance to the ongoing deepening of the multisector cooperation with India and is interested in the implementation of joint programs and projects.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Pashinyan for the cordial words, India’s Ambassador to Armenia emphasized that the Indian-Armenian relations are in-depth, trace back to millennia and are currently at a high level. He mentioned that visa liberalization has led to a significant increase in the number of tourists from India and steps have been taken to establish direct air communication.
The Prime Minister asked to transmit his warm greetings and kind wishes to the Prime Minister of India and the invitation to visit Armenia. He wished Ambassador Sangwan success and stated that he will always be a good friend of the Armenian people and Armenia.