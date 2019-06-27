Azerbaijan President: War with Armenia is not over

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared that the war with Armenia is not over and this is the reason why Azerbaijan will continue increasing its military capacity, reports Interfax-Azerbaijan.
“We are living in conditions of war. The war is not over yet, and we have to be ready to liberate the native lands from occupation at any moment. I believe that day will come, and Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity,” Aliyev said during a meeting with the cadets and lecturers of Azerbaijan’s military lyceum.