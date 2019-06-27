News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 27
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Azerbaijan President: War with Armenia is not over
Azerbaijan President: War with Armenia is not over
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared that the war with Armenia is not over and this is the reason why Azerbaijan will continue increasing its military capacity, reports Interfax-Azerbaijan.

“We are living in conditions of war. The war is not over yet, and we have to be ready to liberate the native lands from occupation at any moment. I believe that day will come, and Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity,” Aliyev said during a meeting with the cadets and lecturers of Azerbaijan’s military lyceum.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos