Karabakh MFA on US Congressman Brad Sherman's proposal

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ani Sargsyan has commented on US Congressman Brad Sherman’s initiative to block the transfer of certain types of arms to Azerbaijan, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh.
The press release particularly reads as follows:
“We welcome US Congressman Brad Sherman’s proposal to make amendments to the law on budget allocations for national defense; the proposal will provide the opportunity to block the transfer of arms to Azerbaijan, making it more possible for the latter to shoot down civilian aircraft operating out of Artsakh’s Stepanakert Airport. This initiative is current, taking into consideration the fact that Azerbaijan’s hasn’t refused to threaten to strike down civil aircraft in Artsakh and use force against peaceful civilians.
The re-exploitation of the Stepanakert Airport is the sovereign right of Artsakh and pursues exclusively civil and humanitarian goals, particularly the exercise of fundamental human rights such as freedom of movement. Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade has become a permanent and serious obstacle for the freedom of movement of the civilians of Artsakh and entails violation of other fundamental human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other major international treaties. Azerbaijan’s policy clearly attests to the overt contempt for human rights and fundamental freedoms and is the continuity of its policy on collectively punishing civilians.
Moreover, such actions of Azerbaijan are unlawful international acts, and there has to be the most serious counterinfluence from the international community.”