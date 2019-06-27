Iran FM says Trump's idea 'war with Iran will be short' is illusion

Georgia PM blames Saakashvili for political crisis in country

Armenia MP rules out governors' resignations

Armenia State Revenue Committee releases information about crossing Georgian border

News.am daily digest: 27.06.2019

Karabakh MFA on US Congressman Brad Sherman's proposal

10th Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held

China urges US to immediately put pressure on Chinese companies

Azerbaijan President: War with Armenia is not over

Armenia PM receives outgoing India Ambassador

Artsakh President convenes working consultation in Tigranakert

Armenia Defense Minister participates in session at NATO Headquarters

Kyrgyzstan Parliament voted for depriving ex-President of immunity

Meteorologists say typhoon is moving to G20 summit site

Motive for brutal murder of 25-year-old Yerevan woman is found out

Tunisian President hospitalized

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople forced to postpone locum tenens election

Boris Johnson: Odds of no-deal Brexit are a million-to-one against

Armenia MPs want to restrict construction of small hydroelectric stations

Armenia ambassador hands letter of credence to Switzerland President

Issues on winemaking in Armenia discussed with international donor organizations

Armenia President signs law on making amendments to Tax Code

Ambassador Sangwan: Armenia-India relations have great potential for further development

Armenian ambassador meets with Lyon mayor

Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee Chair to be on business trip to Russia

Deputy PM Avinyan: Armenian-Georgian agenda is full of many promising projects in energy, transport (PHOTOS)

Minister: Armenia has seen 86% growth of jewelry imports over past 5 months

Azerbaijan Defense Minister on negotiations with Armenia

Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief on possible natural gas price hike: I have no such information

Armenia justice minister on subjecting judge to disciplinary liability

Charles Aznavour's love letters to be put up for auction

Armenia PM appoints acting director of State Water Committee's PIU

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We have sevenfold increase in investments with use of tax privilege tool

FM Mnatsakanyan pleased with Armenia-Russia dialogue

Armenia FM: To speak to Armenia in language of threats won’t work

Malta ready to support EU-Armenia visa liberalization

Armenia, Malta to open direct air communication (PHOTOS)

Armenia Premier: We continue to be in quite high economic activity indices

Russia, Armenia sign number of contracts at the Army-2019 forum

American diplomat: Present format of Karabakh talks was formed during Kocharyan’s presidency

Zarif: US is not in position to obliterate Iran

Armenia MOD: Contracts signed on acquiring new offensive weapons

Minimum wage to be raised in Armenia

CSTO Security Council secretaries approve additional measures to counter terrorists

US assistance to Armenia will increase by $7.4mn and total $80mn

Ardshinbank continues branch modernization

Marija Pejčinović elected Secretary General of Council of Europe

Iran promises tougher response to US amid repeated violation of border

Armenia embassy: Armenians not affected by Vienna explosion

Newspaper: Russia to increase natural gas price for Armenia next year

Armenia PM says he discussed with Russia’s Putin normal operation of export routes

Artsakh Ombudsman makes working visit to California

Ukrainian Armenian is appointed governor of Kyiv region

India says it can’t wish away defense ties with Russia ahead of US-India talks

Pyongyang urges Washington to make new proposal

Trump and Kim Jong-un exchange 12 letters

Pharmaceutical drugs hidden from customs inspection found on bus coming to Armenia from Turkey

History of Yerevan 2800th Anniversary Park

Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Russia, 2 pilots dead

Newspaper: Iran delegation also will not participate in 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games

Moscow intends to conclude S-400 missile systems’ supply to Turkey by year’s end

Armenian MP of Turkey: Court decided to keep Osman Kavala hostage

CNN: US not interested in dialogue with Iran

French consumer group files claim against Google

Lebanon opposes US plan for Middle East

7 countries' delegations leave PACE

Armenian FM receives EU Special Representative

Maria Pejčinović Burić elected PACE Secretary General

Georgia Parliament deprives opposition MP of immunity

Trump: War with Iran won't last long

PACE restores powers of Russian delegation

Armenian architect taught new Istanbul mayor to look at cities through architect's eyes

Armenia President gives interview to Monocle international magazine and radio

Two buildings collapse in Vienna as result of blast

News.am daily digest: 26.06.2019

Armenian PM, EU Special Representative discuss cooperation issues

Iran's Khamenei says nation will not retreat amid sanctions and ‘insults'

Eurasian Economic Union may impose sanctions against 3rd countries

Political consultations between German and Armenian MFAs

Armenia army general staff chief visits central recruiting station

Armenian Republican Party issues statement on remand of Robert Kocharyan

Deputy Mayor: Yerevan to have about 1200 new dumpsters till July 18

Ushakov: Putin and Trump will meet on June 28

Armenia libraries send around 540 Armenian books, magazines to Library of US Congress

Iran not to stamp passports of foreign tourists

Armenia Investigative Committee on killed soldier: Soldier shot himself

Armenia PM's wife visits Mkhitar Sebastatsi educational complex

Lavrov: Russia will persuade both US and Iran to start dialogue

Mnuchin: Trade deal between US, China is 90% complete

How many meetings convened by Armenia parliament committee examining April 2016 war?

Armenia commission on electoral processes support programs holds session

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia MP endorses Open Society Foundations

Ministry: High-tech development is among Armenia government priorities

Bright Armenia faction: Hrayr Tovmasyan is President of Constitutional Court

Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance Forum organizing committee meets with Russia Ambassador

Catholicos hosts Armenia PM’s wife

Maltese foreign affairs and trade promotion minister to visit Armenia tomorrow

Armenia Ombudsman on reforms in penitentiary system