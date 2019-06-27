News
Georgia PM blames Saakashvili for political crisis in country
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze has declared that former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili is the one responsible for the political crisis in Georgia, reports Gruzia Online.

According to him, what happened was not the choice of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“It is the duty of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to defend the Constitution, rules and regulations and democratic institutions. Saakashvili and his aggressive group are responsible for the political crisis and are trying to take advantage of the demonstrations of our citizens and cause a blow to our Constitution. This is unacceptable,” Bakhtadze said.
