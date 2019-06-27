Putin considers Trump talented person

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin doesn’t agree with some of his US counterpart Donald Trump’s views, but considers him a talented person. This is what Putin told Financial Times.
“Mr. Trump is a careerist politician. I don’t accept most of his views when it comes to solving the problem, but you know, I think he is a talented person and knows very well what voters expect from him,” Putin said, reports TASS.
He added that Trump won in the elections because he focused on the changes of the public, not because of the alleged intervention of the Russian Federation.