G20 summit kicks off in Japan

The 14th Group of 20 (G20) summit kicked off Friday in Osaka, Japan, with issues pertaining to the global economy, multilateral trade, and development taking the center stage, Xinhuanet reported.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed the leaders of the G20 economies and other participants prior to the start of the summit.
The G20 comprises 19 countries plus the European Union (EU). The countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, Britain, and the United States.
Aside from the leaders of the G20 countries, the leaders of Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, the Netherlands, Egypt, Spain, Senegal, and Chile also have been invited to Osaka.
The heads of leading international organizations are also participating in this summit.