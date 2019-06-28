Congress approves allocation of $ 4.6 billion to address migration crisis

The House of Representatives approved Senate bill on the allocation of 4.6 billion dollars to resolve the migration crisis on the southern US border, Voice of America reported.
The bill was sent for signature to President Donald Trump after the Democrats stopped trying to add measures for the additional protection of migrants to the text of the bill.
Both the White House and the Republican majority in the Senate expressed disagreement with the changes instigated by Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives. As a result, the bill was approved by the lower house of Congress without some changes.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, shortly before the vote, said that her colleagues had to temporarily give up in the fight for the rights of migrants.
A total of 305 votes were cast for the bill, 102 against.