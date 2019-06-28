Terrorists to be deprived of German citizenship

The Bundestag passed a law tightening the rules for obtaining German citizenship.
From now on, those German citizens who participated in hostilities on the side of terrorist groups may be deprived of a German passport, DW reported.
This rule will be valid only if the identified jihadists have a second citizenship. Germany does not deprive a passport in the case when a person risks becoming stateless, dpa said.
From five to ten years the period of possible deprivation of citizenship of immigrants will increase, for whose who provided false information upon receipt of a German passport. According to the earlier rules of the German government, for five years after the granting, they had the right to again take away citizenship from those who had lied about themselves when receiving a passport.