Shinzo Abe urges back free trade
Shinzo Abe urges back free trade
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on the G20 leaders to make a strong call for support for free, fair and indiscriminate trade, expressing deep concern about the current landscape of world trade, Reuters reported.

Speaking on the first day of the two-day G20 summit in Osaka, Abe also said that Japan, as the flagship of free trade, will strongly help improve the multilateral trading system and negotiate agreements on economic cooperation.

“Today, I want to discuss with leaders measures to further enhance momentum towards reform in WTO, (World Trade Organisation)”, he said.
