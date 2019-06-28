Apple chief designer leaves company

Apple's chief designer, Briton Sir Jony Ive, leaves the company and creates his own, BBC reported.

Ive, who designed the Mac, iPod and iPhone, will leave his post by the end of the year in order to open his own design office, LoveFrom. The first customer will be Apple.

"This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change," he said.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Ive’s role in the company's development cannot be overestimated. His withdrawal is taking place against the backdrop of Apple’s upcoming changes, as investors are concerned about falling iPhone sales.