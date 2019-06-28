News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Apple chief designer leaves company
Apple chief designer leaves company
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple's chief designer, Briton Sir Jony Ive, leaves the company and creates his own, BBC reported

Ive, who designed the Mac, iPod and iPhone, will leave his post by the end of the year in order to open his own design office, LoveFrom. The first customer will be Apple.

"This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change," he said.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Ive’s role in the company's development cannot be overestimated. His withdrawal is taking place against the backdrop of Apple’s upcoming changes, as investors are concerned about falling iPhone sales.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bitcoin cost exceeds $ 12,000 since January 2018
At the Binance Exchange, Bitcoin grew in price by 9.23%, up to 12,293 thousand dollars…
 Iranian authorities: Cyberattacks against Tehran failed
"They try hard, but have not carried out a successful attack…
 Minister speaks at Armenia Engineering Week opening ceremony
Today marked the official opening of the Armenia Engineering Week week-long events and...
 Facebook announces its own cryptocurrency Libra
Libra is expected to be used for remittances made in different currencies…
 WCIT 2019 Yerevan: Meetings in Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley is one of the most developed ecosystems in the world where startups and big companies achieve great success...
 “Galaxy” Group of Companies, Teach For Armenia educational foundation announce launching of joint projects (PHOTOS)
This is a significant event in the domain of Public-Private partnerships in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos