Demonstrators attack Bahrain embassy in Baghdad

More than 200 demonstrators broke into the courtyard of the Bahrain embassy in Baghdad and tore off the kingdom’s flag to protest against the US-held Bahrain meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Reuters reported.
The incident occurred on the night of Friday. According to Reuters, the police used live ammunition to disperse the crowd, no one was hurt.
“We took down the Bahraini flag to send a clear message to all those who participated in the Bahrain conference, that we strongly reject normalizing relations with the Zionist occupiers and will never abandon our support of Palestinians,” said the protester.
Bahrain recalled its ambassador to Iraq for consultations after the protests.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the attack on the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Iraq by the demonstrators (which) led to sabotage in the embassy building,” a statement on the ministry’s website said.
The Iraqi government condemned the protesters and expressed “deep regret” about the security breach at the embassy.
“The government of Iraq affirms its absolute rejection of any acts which threaten diplomatic missions, their safety and the security of their personnel,” said in a statement.
The two-day conference in Manama aimed to enlist the support of an investment plan for Palestine in the amount of $ 50 billion.