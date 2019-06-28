Abbas Araqchi: World should confront US use of dollar as weapon

The US uses the dollar as weapon, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi.
He urged the international community to resist the wrong US policy of using the dollar as a weapon against independent governments, Press TV reported.
Aragchi urged the international community to resist unilateral actions by the US.
“The US’s destructive behavior and its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic have to stop,” he said. “By flouting the Security Council resolution and implementing illegal and unilateral sanctions, the US has placed the only product of diplomacy in our region on the brink of destruction.”