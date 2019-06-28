News
News
Abbas Araqchi: World should confront US use of dollar as weapon
Abbas Araqchi: World should confront US use of dollar as weapon
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US uses the dollar as weapon, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi.

He urged the international community to resist the wrong US policy of using the dollar as a weapon against independent governments, Press TV reported

Aragchi urged the international community to resist unilateral actions by the US.

“The US’s destructive behavior and its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic have to stop,” he said. “By flouting the Security Council resolution and implementing illegal and unilateral sanctions, the US has placed the only product of diplomacy in our region on the brink of destruction.”
