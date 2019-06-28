Trump says Merkel is ‘fantastic person’

US President Donald Trump said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is “a fantastic person,” AP reported.
Trump and Merkel met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. Trump said he and Merkel "have many things to talk about" but he didn't indicate whether he'd raise the NATO issue.
Merkel, in her turn, said she wants to discuss Iran, the fight against terrorism and West Africa.
Last year, Merkel said that she would not qualify for a fifth term as a chancellor, and Trump complained that Germany enjoys the advantages of the US to support NATO.