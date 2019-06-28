Armenia MPs wish to clarify convicts’ rights

YEREVAN. – The package of bills will specify the rights of convicts at Armenia’s penitentiaries, and taking into account the crimes they have committed.
Deputy Justice Minister Tigran Khachikyan on Friday stated the aforesaid at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committees on State and Legal Affairs, during the debates on the package of bills with respect to making amendments and addenda—in the second reading—to the country’s penitentiary code and the law on keeping detainees and arrestees in custody.
He noted that, in particular, this package of draft law specifies the conditions under which Armenia’s prisoners have the right to receive packages, envelopes, and letters.
“Money transfers, and the terms of receiving cash means through the same transfers [also] are specified,” Khachikyan explained. “Only the objects of primary necessity are an exception.”
As per Khachikyan, this package of law proposals also specifies the participation of convicts in civil and legal transactions, as well as the dates and rules for their getting visits—except in cases provided for by law.
Subsequently, the said parliamentary standing committee endorsed this package of bills.