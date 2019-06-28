News
Friday
June 28
Guterres urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region
Guterres urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for a reduction in the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf and the preservation of the Iranian nuclear deal.

According to him, the nuclear deal is a factor of stability and it is very important to preserve it."

He noted that the prevention of confrontation in the Persian Gulf was a major problem for key players present at the G20.

“The US decision today, to impose more sanctions against Iran is yet another indication of continued US hostility against the Iranian people and their leaders”, he said. “To ease tensions in the broader Persian Gulf region, the US must stop its military adventurism in our region, as well as its economic war”.

US President Donald Trump should discuss Iran with world leaders. Tensions between Washington and Tehran increased after the attack on oil tankers. Last week, Iran hit an American drone that violated the country's airspace. The US claims the drone did not violate the air borders of Iran. After that, the US introduced new sanctions against Iran, which affected the country's supreme leader and the commanders of the IRGC.
