News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Representative of Russian Embassy in Baku summoned to MFA amid meetings of Russian Ambassador in Yerevan
Representative of Russian Embassy in Baku summoned to MFA amid meetings of Russian Ambassador in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Official Baku responded to the meeting of the Russian Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, with representatives of the organizing committee of the Strategic Union Armenia-Karabakh forum.

Representatives of the forum Armen Rustamyan, David Shahnazaryan and Gegham Nazryan discussed with the Russian ambassador the details of the talks on Karabakh and handed him a declaration of the forum, which was held in early May in Stepanakert.

A representative of the Russian Embassy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to clarify information spread in the media about the meeting of the Russian ambassador to Armenia with representatives of the organizing committee of the Strategic Union Armenia - Artsakh Forum and receiving the forum’s ‘declaration’, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan Defense Minister on negotiations with Armenia
During their meeting in Washington, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia...
 Armenia FM: To speak to Armenia in language of threats won’t work
The Minister expressed hope that the situation could be maintained in order to continue the talks…
 American diplomat: Present format of Karabakh talks was formed during Kocharyan’s presidency
Co-chairs’ call for restraint was of much importance...
 Armenian FM receives EU Special Representative
Minister Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the EU Special Representative’s regular...
 Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance Forum organizing committee meets with Russia Ambassador
The current state of the negotiations over the Artsakh issue was...
 Rep Sherman introduces amendment on Azerbaijan’s threats to shoot down civilian aircraft
“This amendment will send a strong message to Azerbaijan that it cannot threaten to shoot down civilian aircraft…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos