Representative of Russian Embassy in Baku summoned to MFA amid meetings of Russian Ambassador in Yerevan

Official Baku responded to the meeting of the Russian Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, with representatives of the organizing committee of the Strategic Union Armenia-Karabakh forum.

Representatives of the forum Armen Rustamyan, David Shahnazaryan and Gegham Nazryan discussed with the Russian ambassador the details of the talks on Karabakh and handed him a declaration of the forum, which was held in early May in Stepanakert.

A representative of the Russian Embassy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan to clarify information spread in the media about the meeting of the Russian ambassador to Armenia with representatives of the organizing committee of the Strategic Union Armenia - Artsakh Forum and receiving the forum’s ‘declaration’, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said.