President: Global Leadership Foundation consulting assistance can be valuable to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, met with a delegation from the Global Leadership Foundation (GLF), in Geneva.

The GLF representatives considered useful and important their recent visit to Armenia, during which they had the opportunity to find out in which domains and how they can contribute to Armenia’s progress.

President Sarkissian, in turn, stated that the GLF’s consulting assistance can be useful and valuable toward the strengthening of Armenia’s democratic institutions and values—within the process of the country’s development.

To note, Armen Sarkissian was a Global Leadership Foundation Board member, from 2006 to 2013.
This text available in   Հայերեն
