Armenia minister receives representative of Emir of Sharjah

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation led by Sheikh Fahim Al-Qasim, representative of the family of sovereign ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah and Emir Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi.
Greeting the delegation of Sharjah, Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan emphasized that the Republic of Armenia has traditionally cordial and friendly ties with the United Arab Emirates.
“Our relations are growing in different spheres and directions. There have recently been large-scale activities to deepen cooperation in education and science, and the prospects for partnership in culture and sport are promising,” the minister stated.
In his turn, Sheikh Fahim Al-Qasimi stated that Sharjah is considered a center for culture and education.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the opportunities for the translation of Armenian and Arab language books. The other direction for cooperation is the implementation of joint activities to preserve and restore cultural monuments through the application of innovative technologies.
During the meeting, the minister recalled the Chair of Arab Studies at Yerevan State University and emphasized that the United Arab Emirates can be included in the list of countries that Armenian students can visit to advance their knowledge of Arabic. In his turn, Sheikh Fahim Al-Qasimi also attached importance to the teaching of Arabic in Armenia and noted that the UAE is ready to provide the widest support to Armenia in this regard.