Armenia’s Sarkissian: 21st century can be time of successful small countries too

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian attended and addressed at the official opening ceremony of the 30th Annual Session of the Crans Montana Forum, in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the start of his remarks, Sarkissian expressed the hope that this event will one day be held in Armenia, too.

He added that not only as the President of Armenia, but also as an Armenian and an ordinary man, he believes that the “small” also can be successful in this new world; especially in this new world where IT companies, not natural resource companies, are the largest companies.

Sarkissian stated that even though Armenia is a small country, Armenians are a global nation, and they are ready for the 21st century because they have a global network.

The President noted that Armenia is a country of hardworking people; a people who can bring new technologies to their country.

Also, he expressed a conviction that the 21st century can be the time of not just superpowers, but also of those that are successful, despite being small.

As per Armen Sarkissian, it is important for countries like Armenia to have a mission, which unites people, and one of Armenia’s missions shall be to become a leading country in the world in artificial intelligence and technology.

The Armenian President concluded his remarks by stating that the “small” can be beautiful, Armenia is a beautiful country, it can be successful, too, and he is very optimistic.