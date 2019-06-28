MPs may certify all Armenian Real Estate Cadastre’s documents with special code

According to the presented package of draft laws, all documents of the Armenian Real Estate Cadastre Committee will be certified not by a seal, but by a special code, said on Friday the head of the Real Estate Cadastre Committee of Armenia Sarhat Petrosyan at Armenian Parliament during the discussion of a package of draft laws on making amendments and addenda to the law on state registration of property rights and related laws.

According to him, any citizen who for some reason will need to verify the validity of a document will be able to freely access the official website of the Real Estate Cadastre Committee of Armenia and clarify all the necessary and interesting information.

He noted that this would significantly simplify the life of citizens, since it corresponds to the policy that the Armenian Government decided to adhere to.

According to Petrosyan, citizens still have to visit the units of the structure headed by him in some cases.

“It is about both the acquisition of real estate and its alienation. In these cases, citizens will still have to devote their time and visit the Cadastre Committee,” he explained.