Trump hopes for productive meeting with Jinping

US President Donald Trump said he expects a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, Reuters reported.
"I think it will be productive," Trump told reporters on Friday. "Who knows, but I think it will be productive. At a minimum it will be productive. We'll see what happens and what comes out of it."
But when asked whether he promised Jinping a six-month reprieve to introduce duties on Chinese imports, Trump replied in the negative.
Trump's meeting with Jinping is one of the most anticipated at the summit by the G20 leader. Earlier, Trump said that if the meeting fails to reach an agreement on trade, he will introduce additional tariffs on Chinese imports in the amount of $ 300 billion. Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said that the trade deal between Washington and Beijing is 90% ready.