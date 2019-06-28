Head of Armenia Parliamentary Committee urges members of government to respect legislature

The members of the government should respect parliament and deputies, said Friday the chair of the standing parliamentary committee on economic issues, the deputy from the My Step bloc Babken Tunyan.
Tunyan touched upon the regime of work of the parliament and the Government, since, as the head of the Commission noted, several bulky legislative packages were submitted to the parliamentarians for consideration in 2-3 days.
“There are cases when the bill remained in the government for 1.5 month, and entered the parliament after its approval. The government should respect Parliament, because without proper discussion, the adoption of certain bills can lead to far more dangerous consequences than their late discussion and approval,” he said.
The deputy noted that they need more time to consider the bills.
“I will personally urge my colleagues to block the bill you proposed if it is not presented at time,” Tunyan concluded.