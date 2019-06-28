News
Eurasian Economic Union does not plan expansion yet on account of new participating countries
Eurasian Economic Union does not plan expansion yet on account of new participating countries
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is not planning on expanding yet on account of new member countries. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Armenia’s former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan, told this to TASS.

“We don’t have such a matter on our agenda yet,” Sargsyan said. “At this phase of the development of our integration, we should deepen it, rather than to expand. We should remove the barriers, the restrictions, so that our common markets operate in full. That time the appeal of our Union will increase several times.

“Thus, the heads of states have put such a task before us. Now it’s better to develop from within, rather than to expand.”

The EEC is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
